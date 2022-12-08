Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Bespoke solutions becoming crucial for private clients: Jupiter AM

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 9 December 2022

What are the main ESG challenges for different types of investors, especially in adapting to the growing interest from private banking clients? When it comes to Asia’s ESG development, data sources, an on-the-ground team and enhanced screening processes are crucial, Sandra Carlisle, head of sustainability for Jupiter Asset Management, told Asian Private Banker. Carlisle explained the ESG enhancement initiatives Jupiter…

