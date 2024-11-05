Text size

Hong Kong’s Chartwell Capital enters strategic partnership to explore Japan market

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 5 November 2024

Hong Kong independent asset manager (IAM) Chartwell Capital has entered into an agreement with a Japanese IAM to explore investment opportunities in Japan. Chartwell Capital will work with SPARX Asia Investment Advisors Limited (SAIA), the Hong Kong-based asset management arm of Tokyo-headquartered SPARX Group, aiming to uncover high-potential investment opportunities in their respective markets. SAIA and Chartwell Capital will work…

