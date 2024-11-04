Who needs private banks? How US$750bn fund manager avoids the “pay-to-play game”

While private banks represent a US$2.8 trillion opportunity in Asia, US-based Dimensional Fund Advisors (Dimensional) avoids the “pay-to-play” fee game by foregoing direct distribution partnerships, the firm’s Asia ex-Japan CEO, Joel Kim, told Asian Private Banker. Dimensional intentionally avoids retrocession fees by instead collaborating with independent advisory firms and digital platforms, such as Endowus and Providend, to reach end clients…

