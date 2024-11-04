Exclusive
Who needs private banks? How US$750bn fund manager avoids the “pay-to-play game”

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 5 November 2024
Joel Kim, Dimensional Fund Advisors

While private banks represent a US$2.8 trillion opportunity in Asia, US-based Dimensional Fund Advisors (Dimensional) avoids the “pay-to-play” fee game by foregoing direct distribution partnerships, the firm’s Asia ex-Japan CEO, Joel Kim, told Asian Private Banker. Dimensional intentionally avoids retrocession fees by instead collaborating with independent advisory firms and digital platforms, such as Endowus and Providend, to reach end clients…

