Neuberger Berman on the strategies U/HNWIs choose to blunt inflation

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 23 August 2022

As U/HNWIs are hunting for ways to mitigate inflation risks, Neuberger Berman Asia has been providing value stock and high-yield credit strategies to end clients of private banks. “Due to high correlation between fixed income and equities, traditional diversification is no longer effective,” Pauline Cheng told Asian Private Banker. The head of Business Development, Financial Institutions, Hong Kong, at the…

