The Bank of Singapore market head for global South Asia and the Middle East, and segment head for technoprenuers, is leaving the bank, Asian Private Banker has learned. According to sources, Hemant Tucker, who is currently serving notice, is moving on to start an independent wealth outfit. He joined the Singapore lender in November 2016 following the US$320 million acquisition…
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 24 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
5 August 2022
UOB PB nabs market head for Singapore and North Asia from DBS
27 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS
20 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Two Credit Suisse PB execs join Singapore-based independent outfit
10 March 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021