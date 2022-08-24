Exclusive
Text size

Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 24 August 2022
Hemant Tucker, Bank of Singapore

The Bank of Singapore market head for global South Asia and the Middle East, and segment head for technoprenuers, is leaving the bank, Asian Private Banker has learned. According to sources, Hemant Tucker, who is currently serving notice, is moving on to start an independent wealth outfit. He joined the Singapore lender in November 2016 following the US$320 million acquisition…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News