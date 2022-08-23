Text size

Raffles hires managing partner for new real estate team

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 August 2022
Joe Kwan

Raffles Family Office (RFO) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a managing partner responsible for the newly created real estate team. Based in Singapore, a key regional hub for Raffles, Joe Kwan will head a team offering “innovative approaches to help clients make the most of their real estate holdings”. Together with private equity and structured investment solutions, the real…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News