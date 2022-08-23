Raffles Family Office (RFO) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a managing partner responsible for the newly created real estate team. Based in Singapore, a key regional hub for Raffles, Joe Kwan will head a team offering “innovative approaches to help clients make the most of their real estate holdings”. Together with private equity and structured investment solutions, the real…
Raffles hires managing partner for new real estate team
By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 August 2022
