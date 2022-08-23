Exclusive
Text size

HSBC GPB has a winning formula: Philip Kunz

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 August 2022

Since becoming part of the Wealth and Personal Banking business, HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) is starting to see green shoots in tapping the universal banking model for sustainable growth, according to Philip Kunz. The wealth manager is still generating net new money, not just from South Asia, but from North Asia and international as well, the head of…

