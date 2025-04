M&G Investments (M&G) has launched a new China equity fund, seeking to capture long-term opportunities and renewed private wealth interest in the world’s second largest economy. The M&G China Fund’s targets around 300 Chinese stocks via bottom-up research coverage. It is structured as a sub-fund of a UCITS Luxembourg SICAV, and will be available to institutional and wholesale investors in Europe,…

