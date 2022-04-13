Investor services provider IQ-EQ has appointed a new chief commercial officer for Asia to expand its client base in the region, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Based in Singapore, David Kim will be responsible for organically growing the firm’s Asian business, and for helping to build IQ-EQ’s client base in the region. Kim has more than 25 years’…
IQ-EQ nabs new chief commercial officer for Asia from Northern Trust
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
UBP nabs South Asia wealth planning head from Julius Baer
10 January 2022
IQ-EQ nabs BNP Paribas Securities global head of sales as new group chief commercial officer
5 January 2022
Ex-BoS chief digital officer joins HSBC in global role
12 November 2021
Citi nabs J.P. Morgan veteran as new MD for South Asia UHNW business
1 November 2021
DBS appoints new chief risk officer
25 October 2021
Pictet appoints family member as HR chief for Asia business
9 September 2021
Northern Trust names head of Australia and New Zealand
6 September 2021
Siam Commercial Bank loses PB head and securities chief
4 August 2021
J.P. Morgan PB nabs trust veteran from Credit Suisse in Singapore
12 July 2021
StanChart names new chief information officer for CPBB
2 July 2021
Northern Trust appoints two leaders in APAC
10 June 2021
Citi PB nabs Asia head of family office advisory from UBP
3 June 2021