IQ-EQ nabs new chief commercial officer for Asia from Northern Trust

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 April 2022
David Kim, IQ-EQ

Investor services provider IQ-EQ has appointed a new chief commercial officer for Asia to expand its client base in the region, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Based in Singapore, David Kim will be responsible for organically growing the firm’s Asian business, and for helping to build IQ-EQ’s client base in the region. Kim has more than 25 years’…

