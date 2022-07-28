The Federal Reserve’s latest move to increase its benchmark rate by 0.75bps in a bid to tamp down a multi-decade high in inflation has sparked a debate among private banks and asset managers on whether the US central bank could soon take a dovish tilt. The Fed’s decision on Wednesday, marking the second time in a row that US rate-setters…
Is the Fed turning dovish? Private banks and asset managers have their say
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 28 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Why income strategies are sweeping across private banks’ product shelves
18 July 2022
Where now for beaten-down equities and bonds in 2H22? Private banks have their say
5 July 2022
Fed hikes rates by most since 1994: Private banks and asset managers react
16 June 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
US$4.5T fund managers react to Fed’s first rate hike
17 March 2022
Private banks warn of more volatility ahead as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
18 February 2022
Private banks believe US inflation will peak in coming months
14 January 2022
Private banks upbeat on risk assets despite Fed’s hawkish tilt
17 December 2021
Exclusive
Omicron is the latest risk for private banks as 2022 concerns mount
6 December 2021
Private banks warn of volatility as Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads
29 November 2021
Exclusive
Why private banks aren’t panicking over inflation
16 November 2021
China offers significant opportunity for asset managers
11 August 2021