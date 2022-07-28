Exclusive
CIO Weekly – How to bulletproof client portfolios in “the era of security”: Eva Lee of UBS GWM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 July 2022

As private bank clients seek new ideas to shield their portfolios from the sell-off in previously in-favour growth stocks, UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) believes it has found one theme that is prompting opportunities. Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities for UBS GWM CIO, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in “the era of security”, with nations…

