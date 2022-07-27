Exclusive
Julius Baer names new group NRI head in Dubai

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 27 July 2022

Julius Baer has reshuffled its global India and domestic markets business (GDIM), according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Tarun Jalali will join the bank as a group head, non-resident India (NRI) in Dubai. He will succeed Kunal Sumaya, who will relocate to Singapore and take over from Michael Baechli as a group head, global India and…

