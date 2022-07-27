Moonfare, a tech-savvy platform that seeks to make it easier for HNWIs to invest in private equity, has announced that it will expand into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Berlin-based fintech said on Wednesday that individual investors in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Gulf country’s other emirates would be able to invest directly in global private equity funds following…
Moonfare targets Middle East HNWIs with UAE launch
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 27 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare
13 June 2022
Exclusive
China’s U/HNWIs looking for more than just asset appreciation: Ping An Bank PB
31 May 2022
What meltdown? Why blockchain and crypto could still find favour with U/HNWIs
26 May 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022
Returns and downside protection draw HNWIs to convertible bonds
18 May 2022
Real estate a key inflation hedge for U/HNWIs: Nicholas Keong of Knight Frank
10 May 2022
Asia’s U/HNWIs eye bigger slice of private markets: Blackstone and UBP
19 April 2022
Digital-savvy Asia HNWIs demand personalisation – and are willing to pay for it: Refinitiv
30 March 2022
Exclusive
“Our Middle East AUM grew double digits”: Bank of Singapore’s Vikram Malhotra
30 March 2022
Exclusive
AQUMON targets Hong Kong mass affluent with quantitative investment strategies
9 December 2021
Exclusive
Bank of East Asia picks head of private banking from UBS
7 October 2021
Exclusive
Bank of East Asia PB picks market head from Morgan Stanley
5 October 2021