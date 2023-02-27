Exclusive
Text size

Long-term strategy underpins Pictet’s China ESG fund

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 February 2023

Pictet Asset Management (Pictet AM) is adding a China ESG strategy to its products shelf, marking the asset manager’s first-ever regional bias thematic strategy. As many investors look to tap China’s re-opening, the new China fund is part of the asset manager’s group-level strategy, and not just for the short-term, according to Freeman Tsang, head of intermediaries, Asia ex-Japan at…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News