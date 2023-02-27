Pictet Asset Management (Pictet AM) is adding a China ESG strategy to its products shelf, marking the asset manager’s first-ever regional bias thematic strategy. As many investors look to tap China’s re-opening, the new China fund is part of the asset manager’s group-level strategy, and not just for the short-term, according to Freeman Tsang, head of intermediaries, Asia ex-Japan at…
Long-term strategy underpins Pictet’s China ESG fund
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Intensive 6.0 – The future of sustainability is debt, not equity
24 February 2023
Morgan Stanley gets nod to fully own China onshore mutual fund business
6 February 2023
China’s growth story stays despite short-term pain: Pictet, Morgan Stanley
10 January 2023
Neuberger Berman receives green light to run mutual fund business in China
28 November 2022
CIO Weekly – Only a matter of time before markets pick up: Cecilia Chan of HSBC AM
17 November 2022
CIO Weekly – Time to go bargain hunting in China: Andrew McCaffery of Fidelity International
27 October 2022
Exclusive
Are China’s high-tech small caps the next big opportunity? This fund manager thinks so
14 July 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity
19 May 2022
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
3 May 2022
China regulator urges US$4 trillion fund industry to go global and diversify
29 April 2022
Exclusive
China’s HNWIs should tap alternatives for long-term returns: Tang Ning of CreditEase
6 April 2022
Private banks spy buying opportunity after volatility hits China new energy assets
4 March 2022