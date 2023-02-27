Text size

UBS expects China’s upcoming NPC meeting to deliver upside surprises

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 February 2023

UBS is expecting China’s upcoming National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting to deliver “upside surprises”, including an above 5% GDP growth target, possible local government consumption coupons, and policies to ease the property market. The annual meeting of China’s legislature will start on Sunday 5 March and end on Tuesday 7 March 2023. “As we highlighted previously, policy settings in the…

