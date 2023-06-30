Optimal income optimal outcomes

This is a sponsored video from M&G Investments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Pierre Chartres, Investment Director in the Fixed Income team at M&G Investments, explains how to access today’s opportunities with an optimal approach to fixed income.

With higher yields and inflation levels under control, M&G Investments sees a good entry point into fixed income. Investors could find attractive and diversified risk-adjusted returns within a wide range across the fixed income spectrum. The M&G (Lux) Optimal Income Fund aims to provide investors with the optimal mix of duration and credit risk across government and corporate bonds in any market environment. This flexibility allows the fund to perform well in all market conditions.

Where next? Find out more about M&G’s suite of Fixed Income solutions, in particular our flagship fund – M&G (lux) Optimal Income Fund.

Capital at risk.