BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed a head of stewardship for Asia-Pacific, the fund manager announced on Wednesday. Jane Karen Ho, based in Singapore, will lead the asset manager’s stewardship activities in Asia-Pacific, including researching corporate governance issues, undertaking direct and collaborative engagement, and working with policymakers on matters regarding sustainable finance. The appointment will be effective from…
BNP Paribas AM appoints head of stewardship APAC
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 28 September 2022
