BNP Paribas AM appoints head of stewardship APAC

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 28 September 2022

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed a head of stewardship for Asia-Pacific, the fund manager announced on Wednesday. Jane Karen Ho, based in Singapore, will lead the asset manager’s stewardship activities in Asia-Pacific, including researching corporate governance issues, undertaking direct and collaborative engagement, and working with policymakers on matters regarding sustainable finance. The appointment will be effective from…

