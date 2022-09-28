The vast majority of investors in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) plan to increase their allocations via the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme (WMC) over the next 12 months, according to a new survey by HSBC. The research, released on Wednesday, polled residents across 11 cities in the GBA with at least RMB1 million or HK$1 million in liquid assets…
GBA’s wealthy ready to up WMC investments one year after scheme’s launch
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 28 September 2022
