UBS Asset Management has appointed a new Hong Kong head to replace the incumbent who is reportedly relocating to London, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. After spending seven years in Hong Kong, Adolfo Oliete, head of hedge fund solutions (HFS) APAC and head of Hong Kong for UBS AM, will be returning to London over…
UBS AM names new Hong Kong head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 August 2022
