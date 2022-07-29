HSBC Bank China (HSBC China) will offer its private bank clients access to investments in hedge funds via a trust structure, marking the lender’s latest effort to boost its offering in the country’s wealth market. The bank said on Friday that the development would help investors to diversify their stock and debt portfolios by using strategies that go beyond traditional…
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team
14 July 2022
Exclusive
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
Decade low valuations add to appeal of Hong Kong and China equities: Bank Julius Baer and HSBC AM
28 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB adding two wealth hubs in China, hiring 100
26 May 2022
HSBC GPB rolls out first metaverse DPM for Asia clients
6 April 2022
BoS picks Greater China banker from HSBC in Singapore
18 February 2022
Two Greater China RMs join Deutsche Bank WM from HSBC GPB
10 December 2021
Exclusive
Beaten down private market investments in China may catch a break
17 August 2021
UBS launches second hedge fund of funds in China
16 August 2021
HSBC gets wish to offer advisory solution fulfilled through BlackRock’s Aladdin platform
11 August 2021