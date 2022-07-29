Text size

HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 July 2022
Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash

HSBC Bank China (HSBC China) will offer its private bank clients access to investments in hedge funds via a trust structure, marking the lender’s latest effort to boost its offering in the country’s wealth market. The bank said on Friday that the development would help investors to diversify their stock and debt portfolios by using strategies that go beyond traditional…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News