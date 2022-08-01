Overcoming a challenging 1H22, the wealth business of HSBC grew its net new invested assets by 9% YoY, bettering most of its European peers. Despite the setbacks in Hong Kong and China markets caused by the pandemic restrictions, HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) in 1H22 saw solid growth in the UK, Mexico, and Asia (excluding Hong Kong) in 1H22….
Steady growth for HSBC WPB net new assets despite tough 1H22
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 August 2022
