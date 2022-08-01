Over the past two years, Bank of China (HK) Private Banking (PB) has expanded its alternatives journey by distributing solutions from Lazard Asset Management, Ping An and Man Group to U/HNWIs clients. “Since private market investment is still dominated by institutional investors, it makes sense to educate U/HNWIs about alternatives — how to diversify in terms of markets and asset…
Premium Pickers: Morphing Asian clients’ home bias into a global mindset
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 1 August 2022
