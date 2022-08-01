Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Morphing Asian clients’ home bias into a global mindset

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 1 August 2022

Over the past two years, Bank of China (HK) Private Banking (PB) has expanded its alternatives journey by distributing solutions from Lazard Asset Management, Ping An and Man Group to U/HNWIs clients. “Since private market investment is still dominated by institutional investors, it makes sense to educate U/HNWIs about alternatives — how to diversify in terms of markets and asset…

