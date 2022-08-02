Indosuez Wealth Management on Tuesday announced the appointments of four relationship managers for Hong Kong and Singapore, to drive its Greater China and Southeast Asia presence. Based in Singapore, Jeremy Pek has joined the firm as North Asia RM. He has over 15 years’ financial experience at global and regional banks. Pek was most recently director at Bordier & CIE…
Indosuez WM brings in four RMs for Hong Kong and Singapore
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong
2 August 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
23 May 2022
Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push
8 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Bank of Singapore doubles down on China, Hong Kong equities coverage: Jean Chia
17 February 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
Indosuez Wealth Management appoints executive director in Singapore
24 November 2021
Pictet adds senior bankers across Hong Kong and Singapore
15 November 2021
Indosuez appoints new head of asset management for Hong Kong branch
30 August 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021