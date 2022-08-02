Text size

Indosuez WM brings in four RMs for Hong Kong and Singapore

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 August 2022

Indosuez Wealth Management on Tuesday announced the appointments of four relationship managers for Hong Kong and Singapore, to drive its Greater China and Southeast Asia presence. Based in Singapore, Jeremy Pek has joined the firm as North Asia RM. He has over 15 years’ financial experience at global and regional banks. Pek was most recently director at Bordier & CIE…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News