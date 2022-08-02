Text size

Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 August 2022
Bank of Singapore Asian Private Banker

Bank of Singapore has appointed a product management group head for Hong Kong with a view to strengthening the product capabilities of its growing pool of clients in Greater China. With immediate effect, Jacky Leung, based in Hong Kong, will report to Lim Leong Guan, global head of products, and report locally to Teresa Lee, head of Greater China, Hong…

