Bank of Singapore has appointed a product management group head for Hong Kong with a view to strengthening the product capabilities of its growing pool of clients in Greater China. With immediate effect, Jacky Leung, based in Hong Kong, will report to Lim Leong Guan, global head of products, and report locally to Teresa Lee, head of Greater China, Hong…
Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS
20 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
Indosuez appoints new head of asset management for Hong Kong branch
30 August 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021
State Street hires new APAC head of product management
3 August 2021