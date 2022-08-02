Private banks can’t match our agility in building digital platforms, asserted a former HSBC GPB investment specialist who founded a dynamic asset allocation wealth tech. Rebecca Lim was still working full-time as a member of the HSBC GPB investment team in 2017 when AutoML Capital, the Hong Kong-based digital advisory platform was first developed. “It took us three years to…
“Not a robo-advisor”: former HSBC GPB investment specialist on her dynamic asset allocation platform
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Julius Baer nabs fixed income specialist from Pictet
11 July 2022
HSBC GPB North Asia heavyweight resigns
2 June 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank loses equity specialist
25 May 2022
HSBC Global PB adds fixed coupon notes to online trading platform
23 May 2022
Exclusive
Ex-HSBC Australia PB head turns passion for impact investing into ESG-focused digital WM platform
22 March 2022
Digital makeover at HSBC GPB will be scaled for the wider wealth continuum
13 December 2021
High-end manufacturing and green investment will drive China’s growth: HSBC
9 December 2021
ICHAM becomes first Singapore fund manager to secure China offshore investment allocation
3 September 2021
HSBC launches PB-specific messaging platform
30 August 2021
VP Bank rolls out new open investment and structuring platform to access private markets
23 August 2021
HSBC gets wish to offer advisory solution fulfilled through BlackRock’s Aladdin platform
11 August 2021
Exclusive
UBP nets US$350 million within months of launching ESG multi-asset investment solutions
4 August 2021