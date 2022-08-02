Exclusive
Text size

HNWIs face wider generational divide: Lee Wong of Lombard Odier

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 2 August 2022
Lee Wong, Lombard Odier

With vast amounts of wealth on the cusp of being transferred to the next generation, open and honest conversations around personal preferences and values are still not quite in place among HNW families, according to Lee Wong from Lombard Odier. Although succession planning has gained in prominence — especially during the pandemic — the head of family services for Asia…

