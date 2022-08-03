Text size

Taiwan investors pour into global funds in 2Q22

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 3 August 2022

Taiwan’s funds industry managed a 10% QoQ increase in assets for 2Q22, supported by strong inflows from equity, US corporate bonds and sustainability funds. Despite global market turmoil, long-term mutual funds and ETFs domiciled in Taiwan wrapped up their sixth-straight quarter of inflows in 2Q22, securing TWD 134.8 billion (US$4.5 billion), according to Morningstar Direct data this week. As of…

