OCBC Bank’s net profit for 2Q22 rose 28% YoY to S$1.48 billion (US$1.07) due to a better performance across the group’s banking, wealth management and insurance businesses. Wealth management income — comprising Bank of Singapore, insurance, premier private client, premier banking, asset management and stockbroking — grew 8% to S$1.03 billion and made up 36% of the group’s income in…
OCBC records higher wealth income in 2Q22 but AUM dips
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 August 2022
