Morgan Stanley and Pictet shed light on China growth strategies

By Carly Lau, reporter | 3 August 2022

China’s household wealth has grown with leaps and bounds over the last 20 years and that could translate into RMB 170 trillion (US$25 trillion) being addressable by wealth managers by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. Since 3Q21, mainland China’s zero COVID policy has thrown up particular challenges, but that has not stopped some international private banks from beefing up…

