DBS grows wealth income in 2Q22 but fee income slips further

DBS on Thursday said 2Q22 net profit rose 7% YoY to $1.82 billion, the second highest ever for the Singapore lender. Wealth management income — comprising DBS Treasures, DBS Treasures Private Client and DBS Private Bank — increased from S$660 million in 2Q21 to S$753 million in 2Q22. Wealth management fee income, however, dipped 21% YoY to S$337 million as…