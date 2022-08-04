DBS on Thursday said 2Q22 net profit rose 7% YoY to $1.82 billion, the second highest ever for the Singapore lender. Wealth management income — comprising DBS Treasures, DBS Treasures Private Client and DBS Private Bank — increased from S$660 million in 2Q21 to S$753 million in 2Q22. Wealth management fee income, however, dipped 21% YoY to S$337 million as…
DBS grows wealth income in 2Q22 but fee income slips further
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 August 2022
