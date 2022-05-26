Text size

Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 May 2022
Robert Reid, Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore on Thursday announced the appointment of a global head of alternative investments and managed solutions to meet the heightened interest of clients in alternative investment products. Based in Hong Kong, Robert Reid will start his new role on 30 May 2022. He will report to Lim Leong Guan, global head of products, and locally to Teresa Lee,…

