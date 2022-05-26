Exclusive
What meltdown? Why blockchain and crypto could still find favour with U/HNWIs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 May 2022

The recent sell-off in cryptocurrencies triggered by the collapse of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin may have affected investor sentiment and raised concerns about regulations, but private bank distribution partners believe that both blockchain technology and digital assets will become mainstays of Asia HNW investor portfolios. Some may argue that because digital currencies are unregulated, including them in a portfolio entails…

