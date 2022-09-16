Exclusive
China’s largest wealth manager on moving beyond seeking returns in its family office business

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 16 September 2022
Guo Kaixiang

For China’s biggest wealth manager, the demands of its top family office clients are increasingly shifting from achieving returns, to protecting what they already have amid prolonged market volatility. The family office business of Hengtian Wealth had RMB 212.3 billion in AUM as of 1 September 2022. In Asian Private Banker’s China 2021 Private Banking AUM League Tables, Hengtian Wealth…

