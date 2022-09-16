With the chance of a US recession in 2023 increasing, VP Bank has taken a strong underweight position in equities and has upgraded bonds to neutral by increasing its weighting of government bonds. The bank is “looking closely at insurance-linked securities (ILS)” which it considers an attractive diversification investment “on account of a sharp rise in insurance premiums and a…
VP Bank recommends adding insurance-linked securities for diversification
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 16 September 2022
