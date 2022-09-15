CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM

This week: BNP Paribas WM recommends tilt towards Southeast Asia; EU is tackling power crunch: Julius Baer; UBS suggests hedging CNY exposure BNP Paribas WM recommends tilt towards Southeast Asia, since US recession has not been priced in With the higher-than-expected August US CPI number, BNP Paribas Wealth Management considers a 75-bp rate hike in the September US Fed FOMC…