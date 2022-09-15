Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 15 September 2022

This week: BNP Paribas WM recommends tilt towards Southeast Asia; EU is tackling power crunch: Julius Baer; UBS suggests hedging CNY exposure BNP Paribas WM recommends tilt towards Southeast Asia, since US recession has not been priced in With the higher-than-expected August US CPI number, BNP Paribas Wealth Management considers a 75-bp rate hike in the September US Fed FOMC…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News