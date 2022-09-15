Text size

UBS sees investment opportunities in China as its economy recovers

By Claire Liang | 15 September 2022
A power plant in northern China (Shutterstock image)

As China is moving along “a mild and bumpy economic recovery”, UBS is positive about the outlook for equities investments in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, cloud transformation and domestic semiconductor production in China. In its latest investment report, the Swiss bank writes that China is dealing with recent challenges such as a record-breaking heatwave and industrial power cuts across its…

