As China is moving along “a mild and bumpy economic recovery”, UBS is positive about the outlook for equities investments in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, cloud transformation and domestic semiconductor production in China. In its latest investment report, the Swiss bank writes that China is dealing with recent challenges such as a record-breaking heatwave and industrial power cuts across its…
UBS sees investment opportunities in China as its economy recovers
By Claire Liang | 15 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM
15 September 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
Top investment themes for 2H22: Southeast Asia equities, IG bonds and hedge funds
10 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
UBS cuts China 2022 growth to 3% as pandemic curbs hit market confidence
24 May 2022
CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth
28 April 2022
Success or plight of China’s economy looms large for private bankers in 2022
3 January 2022
Nomura believes the worst in China is yet to come, but Citi PB sees a silver lining
10 December 2021
High-end manufacturing and green investment will drive China’s growth: HSBC
9 December 2021
China’s wealth market: expanding opportunities but unique development path
3 December 2021
Investment outlook for 2022: Private banks bet China’s regulatory crackdown is over
26 November 2021
China’s decarbonisation to unlock trillions of dollars of investment: Credit Suisse
30 September 2021