Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 September 2022
Kent Choi, Julius Baer

Julius Baer has expanded its Southeast Asia team with two more senior hires, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. The Swiss pure play has appointed Kent Choi as team head for Southeast Asia, reporting to Ho Shui Wei who joined the bank in June as group head of Southeast Asia. A veteran banker with more than…

