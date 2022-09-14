Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair

By Claire Liang | 14 September 2022
Jessica Cutrera, Angel Chia, and Jim Kwok

The Family Office Association Hong Kong (FOAHK) has appointed a new chairperson, effective from 15 September, Asian Private Banker has learnt. The independent family office trade association for family offices in Hong Kong has chosen Angel Chia, CEO of SingAlliance Hong Kong Limited, a wealth management company founded in Singapore in 2011, to succeed Kwan Chi Man, co-founder and CEO…

