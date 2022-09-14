The Family Office Association Hong Kong (FOAHK) has appointed a new chairperson, effective from 15 September, Asian Private Banker has learnt. The independent family office trade association for family offices in Hong Kong has chosen Angel Chia, CEO of SingAlliance Hong Kong Limited, a wealth management company founded in Singapore in 2011, to succeed Kwan Chi Man, co-founder and CEO…
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
By Claire Liang | 14 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution
5 September 2022
UBS family office unit co-heads see opportunity in market underperformance
5 August 2022
“Money doesn’t lie”: Raffles founder on Hong Kong’s future as a family office hub
28 March 2022
Raffles Family Office appoints industry veteran as deputy CEO
9 February 2022
Hong Kong family offices set to turbocharge ESG allocations in 2022
26 January 2022
Exclusive
Indian multi-family office adds associate director in Delhi
7 January 2022
UBS bulks up sustainable finance team in Hong Kong
7 January 2022
FOAHK attracts 40 members with total AUM topping US$57 billion in first year
15 November 2021
Hong Kong’s SPAC framework may be a challenge for family offices: Citi
3 November 2021
Exclusive
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
Hong Kong considers tax concessions to boost family office appeal
7 October 2021
Exclusive
Alvarium establishes family office services presence in Asia, picks leader from IQ-EQ
29 September 2021