Text size

UBS GWM and AXA IM partner in launch of active metaverse strategies in Hong Kong and Singapore

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 September 2022
iStock photo by Getty Images

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) is collaborating with AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) in launching its first active metaverse strategies in Hong Kong and Singapore, aimed at providing its HNW clients with investment opportunities from secular themes within the metaverse. The collaboration between UBS GWM and AXA IM should deliver “creative modern solutions to suit clients’ evolving needs and…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News