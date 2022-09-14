Text size

FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Why fund selectors are eyeing sustainability and small caps in China

By Claire Liang | 14 September 2022

Despite short-term headwinds for China’s economy, sustainability and small caps are two themes in the world’s second largest economy that should generate outperformance for private bank clients in the coming years, according to two of Asia-Pacific’s leading fund selectors. Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas Wealth Management both hold a neutral allocation to China. Yet, at Asian Private Banker’s 9th Fund…

