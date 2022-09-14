Exclusive
FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Fund selectors on Asia’s alternatives goldrush

By Claire Liang | 14 September 2022

How to bolster product shelves against market volatility with a greater range of alternative solutions was a key topic discussed by private bank fund selectors at Asian Private Banker’s 9th Fund Selection Nexus in Hong Kong. On a keynote panel entitled The Quest for Resilience and Diversification in Asian Portfolios, leading private banks debated how best to manage client expectations…

