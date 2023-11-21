Exclusive
CIO Insight: ASEAN and India are the real ‘AI’ story – James Cheo of HSBC GPB

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 22 November 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) is betting on the rise of the ASEAN and India economies amid slower China growth. “The Asia story over the last three or four decades has largely been a China story. But if we look forward to the next 10 to 20 years, it will not just be a pure China story,” James Cheo, CIO…

