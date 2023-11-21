CIO Insight: ASEAN and India are the real ‘AI’ story – James Cheo of HSBC GPB

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) is betting on the rise of the ASEAN and India economies amid slower China growth. “The Asia story over the last three or four decades has largely been a China story. But if we look forward to the next 10 to 20 years, it will not just be a pure China story,” James Cheo, CIO…
To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].
Subscriber Only Content
This article is available on a corporate subscription with Asian Private Banker. Please login or subscribe to view this content.
Need help? Please see our FAQ Guide or email [email protected]