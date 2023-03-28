Exclusive
Text size

Deutsche Bank IPB: Tailor-made mandates a perfect fit for volatile markets

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 March 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) is seeing strong demand for customised mandates for discretionary portfolio management (DPM), as UHNWIs turn to bespoke solutions in a bid to navigate market volatility. Strong appetite for customised mandates Deutsche Bank IPB last year restructured its DPM team by making several senior appointments, because the bank saw a “huge growth opportunity” in DPM,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News