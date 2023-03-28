UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has hired a new senior wealth planner, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Terry Fong joined the Swiss bank last month as director and wealth planner, according to a personal LinkedIn update. Fong will report to Wai Soon Lum, head, advisory & sales wealth planning for Greater China. Fong comes from Credit…
Former Credit Suisse wealth planner returns to UBS
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 March 2023
