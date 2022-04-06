Text size

HSBC GPB rolls out first metaverse DPM for Asia clients

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 April 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) is launching a discretionary managed portfolio that will capture metaverse growth opportunities, becoming the first private bank in Asia to offer select private clients in the region a bespoke strategy for investing in companies within the metaverse, hailed as the next iteration of the internet. The discretionary mandate — Metaverse Discretionary Strategy — is actively…

