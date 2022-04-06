Bank of Singapore has hired a new head of independent asset management (IAM) for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Steven Lee joined Bank of Singapore on 21 February. In his new role to expand the bank’s IAM business in the region, Lee reports to Lim Li Li, head of Global Investors and Family Offices at BoS. Lee has…
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 April 2022
