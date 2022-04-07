Exclusive
Indian U/HNWIs boost investments in private markets and offshore assets

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 7 April 2022
Photo by Jovyn Chamb on Unsplash

Indian U/HNWIs are looking to complement their allocations to local equities with greater investments in private markets and offshore strategies, according to private bankers and asset managers. With US$8.3 trillion in household wealth, India is the world’s sixth largest wealth market behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK, with around 330,000 millionaires, according to the NWWealth India Wealth…

