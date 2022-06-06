Exclusive
Text size

We don’t chase what is popular: Daniel Chan of Citi Global Wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 June 2022

At Citi Private Bank, the key to building a long-term and sustainable discretionary portfolio for clients is not chasing what is popular today, but building trust with clients, according to Daniel Chan, head of investment management Asia at Citi Global Wealth. “We look at ourselves as an asset management unit. When we launch products, what we want to do is…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News