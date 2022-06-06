Text size

HSBC nabs structured products veteran from Citibank

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 June 2022
Irene HY Chen

HSBC has appointed a global head of UNHW solutions under its Investments and Wealth Solutions (IWS) division for its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business, it announced on Monday. Based in Hong Kong, Irene HY Chen will join HSBC from Citibank on 1 August. She will report to Karl Faivre, head of IWS EMEA (ex UK) and Switzerland. In her…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News