HSBC has appointed a global head of UNHW solutions under its Investments and Wealth Solutions (IWS) division for its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business, it announced on Monday. Based in Hong Kong, Irene HY Chen will join HSBC from Citibank on 1 August. She will report to Karl Faivre, head of IWS EMEA (ex UK) and Switzerland. In her…
HSBC nabs structured products veteran from Citibank
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 June 2022
