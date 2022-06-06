UBS is expecting ASEAN to remain as the go-to destination for global investors, and as a magnet for new investments in the region as a hedge against other emerging markets. Fuelled by increasing wealth creation and unicorns in the region, Yeoh Choo Guan signalled that the growth will provide ample opportunities in both the public and private markets — particularly…
ASEAN is the crown jewel of growth for this Swiss PB
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 6 June 2022
